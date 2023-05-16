Maharashtra's 69 railway stations showcasing local products under 'One Station, One Product' scheme

The Ministry of Railways introduced the 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) scheme across the Indian Railways network. The scheme aims to support the government's 'Vocal for Local' initiative, facilitate a market for local and indigenous products, and generate supplementary income opportunities for marginalized communities.

As part of the OSOP scheme, designated outlets at railway stations are allocated for promoting and selling indigenous and local products with significant visibility. The scheme was initially launched on March 25, 2022, and as of May 15, 2023, it has been implemented at 69 railway stations in Maharashtra, featuring a total of 72 OSOP outlets. To maintain consistency across the Indian Railways network, the OSOP stalls have been uniformly designed by the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad.

The 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) initiative focuses on promoting unique local specialties that are exclusive to a particular region. These specialties encompass a wide range of products such as indigenous tribal artifacts, handloom textiles crafted by local weavers, renowned handicrafts like wood carving, chikankari embroidery, zari-zardozi work on clothing, as well as regionally grown spices, tea, coffee, and other processed or semi-processed food items. The scheme aims to highlight and showcase the distinctiveness of these products rooted in the local culture and heritage.

In Maharashtra, the OSOP outlets at railway stations offer a diverse range of products. These include locally grown bananas, grapes, papads, and pickles in Ahmednagar, Sambarvadi in Badnera, leather goods at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, homemade agarbattis, dhoop, soaps, and phenyl in Chinchwad, leather products at Churchgate, Khadi products in Goregaon, seasonal fruits and food items like papayas, grapes, apples, pickles, and papads in Igatpuri, handcrafted Kolhapuri Chappals in Kolhapur, wooden toys in Kankavali and Kudal, chikkis and fudge products in Lonavala, Paithani sarees in Nashik Road, Lord Vitthal idols, Kumkum, agarbattis, and other puja items in Pandharpur, bamboo products in Nagpur, textiles and handlooms in Parel, handmade purse bags made from paper and cloth in Pimpri, Kandi Pedha in Satara, papads in Shegaon, Solapuri bedsheets and towels in Solapur, Warli art and craft in Vapi and Borivali, and soft toys in Vasai Road and Nallasopara, among others. These OSOP outlets showcase and promote the local specialties and traditional craftsmanship of each region.