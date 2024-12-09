Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: No Reduction in Beneficiaries, Assures NCP's Aditi Tatkare

After the formation of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, there have been discussions about the future of the Ladki Baheen Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing benefits to women. The scheme has been widely implemented, with over 2.4 crore women beneficiaries in the state. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and former Minister of Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare, clarified that the government does not intend to filter or reduce the number of beneficiaries of the scheme.

Tatkare emphasized that while there have been discussions and occasional complaints regarding its implementation, there is no plan for a systematic reduction of beneficiaries. The ongoing investigation into the eligibility of beneficiaries is part of regular checks, but not a result of any formal policy to cut down on beneficiaries.

Regarding the future of the scheme, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his press conference after taking office, assured that the Ladki Baheen Yojana would continue under the new government. He mentioned that while the scheme would be maintained, the government plans to increase the monthly benefit from the current amount to Rs. 2,100 per month. However, he clarified that such decisions would be discussed during the state budget process, after evaluating the state's financial resources. Fadnavis also made it clear that no beneficiary would be deprived of the scheme, and the government would ensure its continuity and enhancement.

The scheme, initially introduced to empower women, remains a significant point of discussion, with both the ruling government and opposition emphasizing their commitment to its continuation and improvement.