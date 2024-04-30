MahaRERA Proposes Detailed Amenity Disclosure Norms for Maharashtra Developers

The real estate regulator of Maharashtra announced that developers in the state might soon be required to provide comprehensive details about the amenities offered in housing projects, along with specifying a deadline for their availability to buyers.

MahaRERA, the real estate watchdog, has proposed the norms to put an end to the uncertainty of guaranteed facilities and amenities in housing projects. Residents may be “enticed” by the vision of a swimming pool, gym, or a community centre, but the agreement often remains silent on when these facilities and amenities will become available or what their specifications might be, the statement said.

The regulator highlighted that ambiguity could result in unmet expectations and possible disagreements down the line. Currently, the 'Schedule Two' of the Model Agreement for Sale outlines amenities without offering specifics on features or delivery dates, the regulator noted. It emphasized that the proposed mandate would require developers to specify precise dates for the availability of amenities and facilities to residents.

Details of amenities like swimming pools, badminton courts, tennis courts, table tennis courts, auditoriums, society offices, gyms and squash courts will have to be provided by the developers, along with their size and availability dates, it added. It is proposed to make it mandatory to include this information in the agreement for sale and will be considered a non-negotiable clause, as it is of importance for every homebuyer, it said.

The regulator further proposed that this sixth provision become an irrevocable clause within the Model Agreement for Sale, succeeding clauses covering force majeure, liability period, carpet area, conveyance, and recently introduced parking. The draft has been made available on MahaRERA’s website, and the regulatory body has solicited feedback and objections from the public until May 27.