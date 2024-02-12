MahaRera Website Sees Whopping 7-Fold Increase in User Visits, Indicates Empowerment of Home Buyers

Mumbai: In the last six months, the use of MahaRERA's website has increased by seven times compared to the previous year due to changes made in the website of MahaRERA to help and guide all the concerned stakeholders such as home buyers, promoters, and agents. Since its inception in May 2017, 1,28,39,561 people have visited MahaRERA's website. After the change in the website, the number of visitors has reached 40 lakh 73 thousand 183 since August last year. That's a significant one-third of the total number. At present, as many as 33,713 people are using MahaRERA's website every day and 1,400 per hour. Six months ago, the same number was 5,196 per day and 216 per hour.

Home buyers are becoming more and more empowered by the easy availability of expected, useful, and reliable information on the website. Considering the increasing usefulness of MahaRERA's website, this number will continue to increase day by day. MahaRERA introduced several more customer-centric items on its website in August. It provides not only about registering complaints but also all kinds of basic information about housing projects, including all the approvals, construction plans, design, design, facilities, and current status of the project. In addition, many things will guide both homebuyers and promoters of projects. Agents in the real estate sector are also getting a lot of help from this website.

All efforts of MahaRERA are made to increase maximum transparency in all aspects of the real estate sector, to build credibility in this sector, and to make the customer feel confident that his investment is safe and secure. For this, MahaRERA is committed to making its website as useful and full of expected information as possible.

Today's age is the age of information. The website of any system is expected to be an easily accessible platform for up-to-date, authoritative, and reliable information. While MahaRERA's website still meets this expectation, various important information and changes consistent with time are an ongoing process. So MahaRERA is in the final stages of making more customer-centric changes to its website. - Ajay Mehta, Chief, Maha Rera