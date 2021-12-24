Maha's Omicron tally crosses the 100 mark

Mumbai, Dec 24 A day after notching the highest number of Omicron cases, Maharashtra on Friday reported 20 cases of the new Covid-19 variant and the state's tally zoomed above the 100 mark to touch 108, creating huge concerns in health circles.

Of the 20 new cases, 12 are fully vaccinated, seven are not inoculated while one is a minor not eligible for the jab.

The new infectees comprise 15 with a recent history of international travel, one domestic trip, and 4 are their close contacts. One is aged below 18, and 6 are senior citizens above 60 years of age.

The new lot of Omicron patients include 11 from Mumbai, seven from Pune, two from Satara, and one from Ahmednagar and all are said to be asymptomatic.

Intensive surveillance of passengers arriving at the three international airports - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur - is currently underway since December 1.

A total of 23,933 travellers have landed here from the "high risk" countries of which 127 have tested positive and 49 from other countries, with all their reports sent for genomic sequencing to confirm if they are afflicted by Omicron.

Besides, 722 samples from field surveys conducted since November 1 have been sent for genomic sequencing with the results of 157 awaited, said Health Department officials.

The current spread of Omicron is extensive in the state, with the maximum - 46 cases - in Mumbai, followed by 41 in Pune, five each in Satara, Osmanabad, and Thane, two in Nagpur, and one each in Palghar, Latur, Ahmednagar, and Buldhana.

