Mahashivratri 2024: 12-Kg Silver Shivling to be Installed in Borivali's Historic Mandapeshwar Caves

According to the Mumbai-Maharashtra Gazette 1909- 1910, the history of The Mandapeshwar Cave dates back to the 8th century AD. The sanctum sanctorum here shows Shivling and Ganesha idols, and on the left side, Shiva dancing tandav and other beautiful Hindu idols carved on the wall. This ancient cave, which was neglected, was taken over by Chimaji Appa in the year 1739 and worship started again. After the public worship started, the Mandapeshwar Utsav Committee was formed for the benefit of the Mandapeshwar cave and the festivals of Mahashivratri and Tripurari Purnima were celebrated with great pomp by the workers of the Committee. For the first time after the beautification of Mandapeshwar Cave, many new activities have been organized here.

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty had made continuous efforts to give a new look to the 1,500-year-old Mandapeshwar cave in Borivali West. The cave has been beautified with MP Shetty's MPLAD fund and with the help of local MLA Manisha Chaudhary a three-day Mandapeshwar festival has been organized.

The Mandapeshwar Cave Shiva temple has been beautified and special care has been taken to provide necessary facilities to all Shiva devotees visiting here. MP Shetty expressed confidence that in the coming days, The Mandapeshwar Caves will develop into an attractive tourist destination along with the Shiva temple and become a center of faith for devotees.

A 12-kg silver Shivling will be installed on March 8 in the presence of former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, MP Gopal Shetty, and all MLAs from North Mumbai. The event will be held in the presence of members and office bearers of the Mandapeshwar Utsav Samiti.

In the three-day event here, from Wednesday, March 6, the recitation of Akhand Ramayana recitation will be done by Shri Aniruddha Tiwari. On Thursday, March 7, there will be a Shiv Charcha program by Havan and Preeti Singh and Bhajan Kirtan in the evening. On the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday, March 8, there will be a short Rudra Pujan, and in the evening, Bhajan Sandhya of Shri Ganpat Bua Patil, and after 6 pm, Kerala Thiruvathirkali traditional dance will be performed by many eminent artists.

