Mahashivratri 2024 Celebrations: 101-Kg Shivling Made from Hung Curd Adorns Pune's Budhwar Peth Datta Temple

Pune: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Shrimati Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta mandir Trust of Budhwar Peth offered a 101 kg Shivling made up of hung curd, Shiva mask and flowers at the Datta temple. Images of 12 Jyotirlingas were also installed in the main temple for darshan.



On the occasion of International Women's Day and Mahashivratri, 11 sisters - Rajani Jarandikar, Rekha Shivankar, Sushma Samudra, Madhuri Shikarkhane, Alka Kulkarni, Medha Chaudhary, Anjali Budhkar, Vrushali Kulkarni, Shobha Pote, Suvarna Tikhe, and Swati Dhamdhere recited Rudra in 11 rotations.



Devotees thronged in large numbers to watch the puja, which was adorned using dry fruits, fruits, and various types of flowers. The mask of Shiva created by Pramod Bhagwan was the highlight. The temple's managers Vikram Motkar and Nilesh Dharmadhikari, Vinayakrao Jhodge, Nandu Chippa, Shobha Gadekar, Pratap Bidve, and Yuvraj Pawar performed the pind and aras in three hours. Purushottam Vaidya Guruji performed the puja.