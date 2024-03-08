Mahashivratri 2024 Celebrations: Devotees Flock to Pune's Bhimashankar Temple for Early Morning Darshan

Bhimashankar:Mahashivratri is being celebrated at Pune's Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar temple with vigor. During Mahashivratri, the morning darshan holds significant sanctity, drawing a large crowd seeking blessings.



There was a queue of devotees since midnight. After the government puja at 12 o'clock on the night of Mahashivratri, the yatra and darshan truly started. Shopkeepers in Bhimashankar have packed up their produce as they are expected to be crowded.

Former Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil, MLA Mahesh Landge, Devasthan President A. Suresh Koudre, District Collector Suhas Dinde, Chief Executive Officer Chavan, and others were present on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The trustees of the temple Madhukar Gawande, Sanjay Gawande, Vinayak Kodilkar, and Ratnakar Kodilkar recited the Vedas. Many dignitaries were present on the occasion. The Bhimashankar Devasthan Trust and the police department have made elaborate preparations for the Mahashivratri Yatra.