'Mahatma Phule Was Not Against Brahmins But Brahminism': Chhagan Bhujbal After Inauguration Of Half-Bust Statue Of Reformer Couple

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized, "Mahatma Phule was not against Brahmins, but against Brahmanism. In fact, it was his own people who opposed him more than the Brahmins. Phule started his first school at Bhide Wada, a Brahmin-owned establishment, and it was the orthodox among his own who resisted him. His second school was in the Chiplunkar Wada, another Brahmin family." Bhujbal made these remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the Krantisurya Mahatma Jotirao Phule and Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule Memorial.

Reflecting on the journey to install statues of the Phule couple, Bhujbal said, "We brought the statues from Kudal, escorted by police, and they arrived within two days. I thank the police for their support. In 1951, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar installed Jotiba Phule's statue in Nashik. For 15 years, I noticed that while we had statues of Maharaj and Ambedkar, there was none for Mahatma Phule. Finally, we secured the space. The design and responsibility for this statue were entirely handled by Sameer Bhujbal."

He further elaborated, "This is the largest half-bust statue in the country, standing 18 feet tall. Mahatma Phule faced opposition both during his lifetime and after his death. In 1925, when they tried to install his statue in Pune, some orthodox groups opposed it. Even a descendant of Phule protested. It wasn’t until 44 years later, under Yashwantrao Chavan's leadership, that the statue was installed."

Bhujbal also highlighted Savitribai Phule's contributions, stating, "Savitribai Phule was a poet. Jotiba adopted a Brahmin boy named Yashwant and made him a doctor. During the plague epidemic of 1896-97, when the British would take away the sick and they were never seen again, Savitribai cared for these patients. She contracted the plague while serving them and passed away in the process. What greater example of social service can there be?" Bhujbal stressed the importance of her work.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde added, "Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule are role models for the world. This is the first time we've seen a half-bust statue of such magnitude in the country. Bhujbal has shown remarkable dedication in completing this memorial, and these statues will inspire many. The legacy of the Phule couple is immeasurable and shines brighter than gold. We have approved ₹100 crore for the Savitribai Phule memorial in Naigaon."