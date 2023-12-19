Mahavikas Aaghadi protests in front of the Vidhan Sabha on farmers' issue

Nagpur: Irregular rains and hailstorms have caused immense damage to farmers in the state. The meager compensation amount given to the farmers makes a mockery of their problems, criticized MLAs of Mahavikas Aaghadi while protesting on the stairs of Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.



They also raised the issue of law and order while protesting. While discussing the farmers' woes in the state legislative assembly, CM Eknath Shinde announced compensation for the crop loss. However, the opposition criticized that this compensation is not enough. They protested while bearing signs condemning terrorism, drug problems, women's safety, and other problems. Opposition leaders including Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danave, Congress Regional Chief Nana Patole, former Regional Head Balasaheb Thorat, Amit Deshmukh, Praniti Shinde, Satej Patil, Ravindra Waykar, Ravindra Dhangekar were present at the demonstrations.



BJP's Double Standards

BJP has double standards on the issue of terrorism. They have not been following up despite of evidence presented by us. They mostly take action when their MLAs raise issues. We are protesting for this very treatment, stated Danave.

