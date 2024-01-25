Mahavikas Aghadi Leaders Meet Today to Discuss Seat-Sharing for Upcoming Elections

An important meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi is being held in Mumbai today. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to reach a consensus on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Congress state president Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, and Balasaheb Thorat will attend the meeting. Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Sanjay Raut will be present. NCP's Sharad Pawar; Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad will be present. The meeting began around 11 am at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai.



Which party will contest how many seats and which seats are likely to be discussed today. Meanwhile, the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress, allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, are yet to reach an agreement on seat-sharing. The Shiv Sena is firm on 23 seats. The Congress also wants more seats. Talks are also focusing on giving three seats to Prakash Ambedkar and Raju Shetty. A decision in this regard may be taken today.



The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the AAP in Punjab did not agree on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, both these parties have decided to leave the 'India' alliance. Therefore, all eyes are on the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting in Maharashtra to be held today.