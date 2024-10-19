"Mahavikas Aghadi Should Choose Leader of Opposition, Not CM": Eknath Shinde

Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a jab at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, saying that instead of debating who would become the Chief Minister, the alliance should focus on deciding who will be the Leader of the Opposition. He added that the internal disagreements between MVA leaders would end up trapping them in their own squabbles. Shinde further commented that there is no competition within the Mahayuti (BJP-led alliance) and that he considers himself not as a Chief Minister but as a "common man" available to everyone. He made these remarks while speaking to the media during his sudden visit to his native village, Dare.

The Chief Minister emphasized that there is no discord in the Mahayuti and that they will face the upcoming elections together. He highlighted the record-breaking development work carried out in the last two to two-and-a-half years, asserting that the public will recognize this through the ballot boxes. Shinde also assured that there will be no rebellion anywhere in the state and that the Mahayuti will fight the elections with coordination.

He went on to say that the people of Maharashtra will acknowledge the work done by the Mahayuti in the upcoming assembly elections, pointing out the numerous projects and welfare schemes that have been implemented. Shinde stated that it doesn't matter who stands in the election, but what matters is winning. Decisions regarding the allocation of seats and candidates will be finalized in the next two days, and there are no disputes within the Mahayuti. Shinde also criticized the MVA, calling it an alliance formed out of self-interest, devoid of any ideological foundation, and said that it has abandoned the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray. He predicted that the alliance, which was formed for selfish reasons, would soon collapse.

In another incident, Chief Minister Shinde's helicopter was forced to land back in his village, Dare, due to bad weather conditions and heavy rainfall as he was attempting to return to Mumbai after his one-day visit.