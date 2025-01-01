Mahavitaran Announces Rs 120 One-Time Discount on Electricity Bills for 'Go Green' Subscribers

As a New Year’s gift, Mahavitaran has announced a one-time discount of ₹120 on electricity bills for customers opting for its 'Go Green' service. The 'Go Green' initiative is being implemented under the concept of 'Save Paper, Save Environment.' Previously, customers received a ₹10 monthly discount under this scheme. Now, as part of the updated plan, a lump sum discount of Rs 120 will be applied immediately to the first bill for the next 12 months.

Under the 'Go Green' service, customers receive their electricity bills via email instead of printed copies. Currently, only 462,000 (1.15%) of the 30 million low-pressure customers have opted for this environmentally friendly option.

Mahavitaran will send SMS notifications to all registered electricity consumers, inviting them to opt for the 'Go Green' service. Once a customer registers, they will receive an immediate discount of Rs 120 on their electricity bill. Subsequently, monthly electricity bills will be sent to the registered email address for the next year or until the service registration is cancelled. Following the first discount, a Rs 10 discount will be applied to the electricity bill every month.