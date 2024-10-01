Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi Face Competition as Parivartan Mahashakti Rises with Manoj Jarange Patil as CM Candidate

The sessions of meetings and discussions are ongoing within the Mahavikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti. Meanwhile, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, Raju Shetty, and Bachu Kadu are preparing to provide a viable alternative by forming a third alliance called Parivartan Mahashakti. The issue of Maratha and OBC reservation is heating up as this political landscape evolves. A new contender has emerged in the race for Chief Minister, with Manoj Jarange Patil being touted as the potential face for the position amid the ongoing competition between Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi leaders.

Manoj Jarange, who has been advocating for the implementation of the Sagesoyren and Kunbi certificates, as well as reservation for Marathas from the OBC category, recently called off his hunger strike but is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. He has announced plans to hold a Dussehra gathering at Narayan Gada in Beed district and has issued an ultimatum to the government, demanding a decision on reservation before the code of conduct is implemented.

Rajaratna Ambedkar, the great-grandson of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, is set to contest in the upcoming assembly elections, and campaigns and meetings have already begun in preparation. He has alleged that some of the agitations in the state are being sponsored and controlled from Sagar Bungalow. When asked about the chief ministerial candidate for the third front, Rajaratna Ambedkar confirmed that Manoj Jarange Patil would be their chosen face for Chief Minister.

In the meantime, leaders from the constituent parties of the Parivartan Mahashakti Aghadi are increasingly aligning with Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Maratha Reservation Movement. Notably, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, Raju Shetty, and Bachu Kadu visited Jarange Patil in the hospital after he suspended his fast, signaling their support and collaboration in this emerging political alliance.