Mahesh Sawant Health Update: Newly Elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Undergoes Successful Angioplasty In Mumbai Hospital

Mahesh Sawant, the newly elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Mahim, is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital after undergoing an angioplasty on Thursday evening.

Sawant was initially rushed to Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday night following complaints of chest pain. He was later transferred to Lilavati Hospital, where the procedure was successfully performed. His condition is now stable.

A close associate of Sawant revealed, "He has been under immense stress during and after the elections. Just a day ago, he rushed to assist a patient at KEM Hospital. The constant work pressure took a toll on his health." The aide further added, "On Thursday, he experienced severe chest pain, prompting us to take him to Hinduja Hospital. The family later decided to move him to Lilavati."

Sawant recently achieved a decisive victory in the Mahim constituency during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. He defeated MNS leader Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar. Sawant secured 50,213 votes, narrowly surpassing Sarvankar, who received 48,897 votes. MNS leader Amit Thackeray finished third with 33,062 votes.