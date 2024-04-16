Mahim Accident: Two Killed, One Injured as Speeding Two-Wheeler Collides with Bus

Mumbai: Two persons were killed when a speeding two-wheeler collided with a roadside bus in Mahim, police said on Sunday. One person was seriously injured on Sunday night.

Nilesh Patil (24), a resident of Sahargaon in Andheri, was on his way to Dadar from Mahim on a two-wheeler with his friends Bhavesh Tatney (28) and Vikas Sonawane (23) around 11 pm on Sunday. Patil lost control of his bike while he was speeding on Senapati Bapat Road. The accident took place when the bike collided with a bus parked on the side of the road.

Police rushed to the spot and took the three injured to KEM Hospital for treatment. While doctors declared the driver Patil and Theni, who was sitting behind, dead before they could be admitted, Sonawane is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

The police have registered a case against Patil, a two-wheeler driver, for rash, negligent and rash and negligent driving causing his death and injury to Sonawane. Police are investigating the matter further. The family is shocked by the incident.