Mahim, Thane, and Dadar areas to face 24 hour major water cuts

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday announced that the water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane, Maharashtra for 24 hours due to maintenance and repair works on Friday, May 26.On the other hand, Water supply will be cut off to parts of G-South and G-North wards on May 27 (from 8am) to May 28 (till 10 am) for repairs and to arrest leakage on a water channel in Dadar (west). Parts of G South and G North will not have water supply for 26 hours.Areas where water supply will be affected include entire Mahim West, Matunga West, Dadar West, Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Sena Bhavan Premises, Delisle Road, BDD, Prabhadevi, entire Lower Parel area, Pandurang Budhkar Marg and NM Joshi Marg among other areas.

In Thane, water supply on Ghodbunder Road, and areas like Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Thane Central jail premises, Gandhi Nagar, Rustomjee township, Indira Nagar, Srinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity Mall, Mumbra and Kalwa will be shut. When restored, the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days, officials said.According to officials, the main water channel will be repaired and valves will be replaced at Saket Bridge during the 24-hour shutdown.After the shutdown, the water supply will resume slowly which is why the supply will be in low pressure in these areas,” said a TMC official.TMC will also impose a water cut in Kopri in Thane East on Thursday too as work is underway to relocate the 500 mm diameter main water distribution channel of TMC at Dhobi Ghat at Kopri. The shutdown will be between Thursday 9 am till Friday 9 am. This will affect the supply at Dhobi Ghat and Kanhaiya Nagar areas in Kopri.According to officials, the main water channel will be repaired and valves will be replaced at Saket Bridge during the 24-hour shutdown.