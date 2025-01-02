Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Cross-Verifying Beneficiaries' Income and Eligibility

Ladki Bahin Yojana, a key initiative that gained significant attention ahead of the assembly elections, played a pivotal role in the success of the Mahayuti alliance, which won 237 seats in the state. The scheme, which benefits approximately 2.5 crore women by providing them with ₹1,500 every month, was promoted heavily during the election campaign, with leaders from all three parties in the Mahayuti alliance urging voters to support the scheme and, in turn, the alliance.

However, after the formation of the Mahayuti government for the second time, the government has decided to carry out a scrutiny of the beneficiaries of the scheme. Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare announced that beneficiaries with an income of more than ₹2.5 lakh or those owning a four-wheeler would be excluded from the scheme. This scrutiny will not be a blanket process; instead, it will focus on complaints received by local administration. Beneficiaries with income below ₹1 lakh will not be subjected to this scrutiny, and those whose income and other details match the scheme's criteria, such as Aadhaar and bank account verification, will also be exempted.

While some complaints of fraud, such as double registration, inflated income, and migration, have been received, the government has clarified that the money previously disbursed will not be reclaimed from beneficiaries who no longer meet the eligibility criteria. Action will only be taken against those found to have misused the scheme.

The government plans to carry out a thorough cross-verification of beneficiaries with the help of various departments, including the Transport, IT, and Central Government departments. The verification process is expected to take around 8 to 10 days, and once completed, necessary actions will be taken against the ineligible beneficiaries.