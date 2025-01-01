Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will the 7th Installment for January 2025 Be Released?

After the release of the sixth instalment for December 2024 under the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" scheme, beneficiary women are now eagerly awaiting the seventh instalment, expected to be disbursed in January 2025. While the exact release date has not been announced by the Maharashtra government, sources suggest the instalment may be released in the first or second week of this month.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana was initiated by the Maharashtra government with the goal of providing financial assistance to eligible women and girls in the state for education, skill development, and other essential needs. Women aged 21 to 65 are eligible to benefit from the scheme. Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria receive Rs 1,500 monthly, which is directly deposited into their bank accounts.

The scheme was introduced before the 2024 assembly elections. In its initial phase, women were provided with Rs 7,500 in financial assistance before the elections. Following the elections, the government transferred funds to the accounts of beneficiary women as part of the sixth instalment. The initiative played a significant role in the Mahayuti government securing a majority of 230 seats in the state assembly, while the All India Alliance was reduced to 100 seats.