Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Payment Not Received on Diwali? Here's How to Track the Status

The Indian government runs many schemes for the people of the country. Crores of people get the benefit of government schemes. The government is also making a lot of efforts to promote women's empowerment. Not only the central government but also the state governments of different states of the country are involved in this. In the year 2023, the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan started the Ladli Bahana Yojana for the women of the state.

Similar to this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has started the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. The scheme gives Rs 1,500 to eligible women of the state. The money is sent directly to their registered bank accounts.

Three installments of the scheme have been sent so far before Diwali festival. If you do not get the installment money on Diwali, then you can check the status by following below steps.

If you have not received the money for the third installment of the Majhi Ladki Behen Yojana, which the Maharashtra government runs until Diwali, you can check the status of your installment online.

1. Visit the official website of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Behen Yojana www.testmmmlby.mahaitgov.in.

2. Login With your registered mobile and registration numbers.

3. You will receive an OPT on your registered mobile number.

4. Enter the OTP and check the status.

Maharashtra government benefits lakhs of women of the state under the Majhi Ladki Behan Yojana. Under this scheme, the government has set some eligibility criteria to benefit women. The scheme benefits those women whose family's annual income is less than 2.5 lakhs.

The government's scheme is for women belonging to the poor and weaker sections of the state. With the government assistance, they can run their own and family expenses.