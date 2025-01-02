Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will the Installment of Rs 2,100 Be Credited to Maharashtra Women's Accounts? Check Details

The sixth installment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana has been deposited into beneficiaries' accounts, but questions remain regarding when the Rs 2,100 will be credited. Currently, Rs 1,500 has been deposited for eligible women under the scheme. For December, 2.34 crore women have received the installment, while over 12 lakh women, who linked their bank accounts with newly issued women’s Aadhaar cards, have also benefited.

During the assembly elections, the Mahayuti government had promised to provide Rs 2,100 per month to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme if the Grand Alliance returned to power. Social media posts have shown that women are eagerly awaiting the promised amount. According to Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, the amount could be increased to Rs 2,100 in the new year. The government plans to fulfill its promise by adding an additional Rs 600 to the current Rs 1,500 under the scheme.

However, she noted that the state government could not immediately increase the amount due to economic considerations, making the possibility of a raise in January unlikely. The state budget will be announced in March, and a decision on increasing the scheme's amount will be made thereafter. Once the budget funds are allocated, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,100.

Therefore, an installment of Rs 2,100 may be deposited into the accounts of beneficiary women starting from March or April. The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched to provide monthly financial assistance to needy women in the state, and the government is working to extend the benefits of the Ladki Bahin scheme to every poor family.