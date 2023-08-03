Major accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway causes traffic standstill and casualty

A major accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway this morning as two trucks collided head-on near the Borghat police post. The incident, which took place around 8:15 am, involved a truck carrying glass. As a result of the crash, the spilled glass on the road has brought traffic towards Mumbai to a complete halt.

As a result of the accident, all heavy vehicles heading towards Mumbai have come to a halt, and light vehicles have been diverted through Khopoli town to the old national highway. Sadly, one person lost their life in the collision. authorities quickly responded, rushing to the scene to aid the accident victims. They have taken up the task of removing the crashed truck with the help of a crane.

More details awaited