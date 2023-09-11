Major drug bust in Kalyan: Nigerian national arrested, MD drugs worth Rs 7 lakh seized

Kolsewadi and Khadakpada police in Kalyan have taken major action against MD Drugs. Kolsewadi police arrested two accused, including a Nigerian national, as a drug smuggler, while Kalyan Khadakpada police arrested a woman drug smuggler from Ambivali Irani Basti near Kalyan. Police recovered 300 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 7 lakh from the four arrested accused.

The Nigerian drug trafficker has been identified as Chukwueimeka Joseph Imeka, who hails from Navi Mumbai. The other accused individuals have been identified as Sunil Yadav, Yuvraj Gupta, and the Iranian woman, Fiza Irani. Under the guidance of Senior Inspector Mahendra Deshmukh of Kalyan Kolsewadi police station, a blockade was conducted on 100 feet road in Kalyan East. During the operation, two individuals were found acting suspiciously in an auto-rickshaw. The police subsequently seized the auto-rickshaw and conducted a search, revealing MD drugs in the possession of Sunil Yadav and Yuvraj Gupt

During interrogation, the duo revealed that a Nigerian national from Navi Mumbai was involved in selling MD drugs. The police subsequently arrested the smuggler, Chukwueimeka Joseph Imeka, from Navi Mumbai. A total of 285 grams of drugs worth Rs 6.5 lakh were seized from the trio. The team, led by Senior Inspector Sarjerao Patil of Khadakpada, was patrolling the Ambivali Irani basti when they observed Fiza Irani behaving suspiciously. During the search, 34 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 66,000 were discovered in her possession," said Kalyanji Ghete, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyan

In the past 15 days, Kolsewadi police have registered 73 cases of ganja sale and confiscated ganja valued at Rs 50,000. A total of 13 individuals have been arrested in connection with these cases, which include charges against 10 persons for ganja consumption.