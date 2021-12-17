Major fire accident averted at Bhandara in Beed, nurses save 12 babies

A major fire accident in the SNCU department of the district hospital of Beed was averted by the vigilance of two nurses. All the power supply was cut off due to the smoke coming out of the warmer. As a result, all the 12 children in SNCU remained safe. The incident took place around 6 pm on Wednesday. Anita Munde and Pushpa Mane were on duty in the SNCU department. At around 6 pm, pediatrician Dr. Elias Khan examined all the babies. The nurse was then feeding the baby milk that had come from the mothers. All of a sudden they smelled something burning. When Anita Munde saw one of them, she saw smoke coming out of the number one warmer. Munde pushed the baby aside while Mane cut off all power supply.

Due to which the smoke from the warmer stopped. Until then, the information has been passed on to officials and technicians. Everyone rushed to SNCU. The accident was averted by eight o'clock at night. After that, the technicians used their skill to fix the warmers. All the children are safe and sound and are undergoing treatment. District Surgeon Dr. Suresh Sable felicitated Anita Munde and Pushpa Mane for their bravery.