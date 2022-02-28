Major fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg

A fire broke out in a residential building at Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Monday and 10 vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot. The fire broke out on the 11th floor of a building in NG Royal Park at Vikhroli Kanjurmarg East. Efforts are being made by the fire brigade to control the fire.

According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in a building at 2B Park in NG Royal Park, east of Kanjurmarg. Upon learning of the incident, the fire brigade reached the location with 5 fire tenders. Firefighters are trying to contain the blaze. The fire is believed to have been started due to a short circuit.