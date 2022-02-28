Major fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg
February 28, 2022
A fire broke out in a residential building at Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Monday and 10 vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot. The fire broke out on the 11th floor of a building in NG Royal Park at Vikhroli Kanjurmarg East. Efforts are being made by the fire brigade to control the fire.
According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in a building at 2B Park in NG Royal Park, east of Kanjurmarg. Upon learning of the incident, the fire brigade reached the location with 5 fire tenders. Firefighters are trying to contain the blaze. The fire is believed to have been started due to a short circuit.
VIDEO: मुंबईत कांजूरमार्ग येथील रहिवासी इमारतीच्या ११ व्या मजल्यावर भीषण आग, अग्निशमन दलाच्या गाड्या घटनास्थळी पोहोचल्या pic.twitter.com/GN4JyOHK8w— Lokmat (@lokmat) February 28, 2022