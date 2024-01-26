Major Fire Engulfs Restaurant in Mumbai's Kamathipura, Nearby Buildings Evacuated

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Kamathipura, Grant Road in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday (January 26), forcing a nearby mall and a high-rise building to be vacated overnight, Mumbai Fire Service officials said, while also adding that a charred body was recovered on the premises.A total of 16 fire engines were rushed to the spot after the fire was reported at around 2 am.

“A total of 16 fire engines and 2 lines from a high-rise building are in operation. Due to flames, a nearby mall and a high-rise building have been vacated. No injuries have been reported so far,” Mumbai Fire Service said.One unknown male person charred body was found in the bathroom at said premises, removed to J.J. Hospital in Amb 108. Enquiry about any other injured or missing person is in progress," the officials said.According to the officials, the fire was confined to the stock of woods in large area and the blaze was declared to be of Level IV at 3.03 am.