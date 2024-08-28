Malvan Bandh: Protest Erupt Over Collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Rajkot Fort

Mahavikas Aghadi and Shiv Sainiks have called for a Malvan bandh today following the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Malvan Rajkot on Monday evening. As a result, a strict shutdown was observed in Malvan today, with all businesses closed. A large police presence was deployed at the start of the march.

Shiv Sainiks gathered near the Shiv Sena branch, chanting slogans against the state government in protest of the statue's collapse, which has sparked widespread anger in Maharashtra. Opposition parties have criticized the government over the incident. On Navy Day, the Indian Navy had planned to unveil a full-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is considered the father of Indian armor. This 35-foot statue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023. Constructed by the Indian Navy, the statue's pedestal was built by the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD).

Following the collapse, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar mentioned that there is public demand for a 100-foot statue to be built in its place. He intends to discuss this proposal with the Chief Minister and Deputy CM and prepare estimates. Opposition parties have alleged corruption in the statue's construction, with NCP leader Supriya Sule claiming the contract was awarded to a contractor from Thane district, CM Eknath Shinde's home area.

While the exact cost of the initial statue has not been disclosed, the situation indicates a significant undertaking by the state government and Navy, amidst allegations of corruption in the contract award. There are now plans to construct a larger 100-foot statue at the site.