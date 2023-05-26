Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Borivali
At least 5 people were arrested on Friday for allegedly beating a 29-year old-man to death in Mumbai's Borivali. The incident took place on Thursday (May 25) when a group of people beat up the man on suspicion of theft. Earlier four people had been detained by the police.
"Four persons were detained for allegedly beating to death a 29-year-old man on suspicion of theft in the Kasturba Marg police station area," Mumbai police said.The deceased was identified as Pravin Lahane who is the brother of a police officer. The police have registered a case under sections 304, 143, 144, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).