Man dies on wedding day

Dewale (Kolhapur): Yogesh Chandrakant Sangar (age 27) of Masudamale in Panhala died due to heart attack. He was getting married today. His younger brother died of a heart attack eight months ago and his father died of cancer a year and a half ago.

Yogesh was to get married today, Friday. His chest began to ache as the wedding rush at home began. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kodoli for treatment. He died of a second heart attack while undergoing treatment there.

Yogesh was working in MSEDCL. Yogesh's younger brother Nilesh Sangar was an engineer. He too died of a heart attack eight months ago. His father Chandrakant Sangar was in government ITI service. With the death of his father and younger brother, Yogesh was in charge of the house. But Yogesh also died unfortunate before he got married. Yogesh is survived by his mother and two married sisters.