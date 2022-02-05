Man forgets diamonds worth Rs 5 lakh in rickshaw, police find rickshaw driver and return

Bhayander police found a bag containing 5 lakh diamonds and documents forgotten in the back of the rickshaw and returned it to the passenger. Rahul Lunawat (34) was traveling in a rickshaw from Kandivali to Bhayander on Thursday with his wife and young daughter. I forgot the bag containing 5 lakh diamonds and important documents kept in the back of the rickshaw while hurrying to Bhayander. When the rickshaw left, Lunawat noticed that he had forgotten the diamonds in the rickshaw. Lunawat immediately rushed to Bhayander police station and said that a bag containing diamonds and documents was left in the rickshaw. Police Inspector Mugut Patil, seeing the seriousness of the matter, asked Sub-Inspector Kiran Kadam and a team of Gajanan Chavan and Nitin Borse to search for it immediately. Police went to the spot where Lunawat was dropped and checked the surrounding CCTV footage. After looking at the footage of 5 to 6 places, the police found the number of the rickshaw.

With the help of traffic police Anil Chavan, the police got the address of the owner of the rickshaw. While searching in Thakur Village area of ​​Kandivali, he got information about the second owner from the first owner. He contacted the rickshaw driver. When the police found the rickshaw driver, a small bag of diamonds and documents was lying in the back seat of the rickshaw. Even the rickshaw driver had no idea that there was a passenger bag left. Meanwhile, Bhayander police with the help of traffic police found the diamonds in 10 hours and handed them over to Lunawat. Forgetting 5 lakh diamonds brought great relief to Lunawat and his family. He later thanked the police.