Man gifts '1 acre of land on the moon' to friend on his birthday

We are given many examples of friendship from Lord Krishna and Sudama in the Mahabharata to Jai Viru in the movie Sholay. A similar example of the friendship of two close friends from Nashik district has come to light.

The friendship between friends from Gonde Dumala in Igatpuri taluka has become a topic of discussion in the district at present.

Hrishikesh Pradip Mudhale and his family have gifted 1 acre of land on the moon to Dr. Rupesh Harishchandra Nathe who is studying medicine on his birthday. The legal process for the purchase of this land was completed by the International Lunar Lands Authority. Along with these registration documents, they have also been given a map of the place and a boarding pass.

Even after the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it was reported that he had bought land on the moon. Even before this, many celebrities had bought land on the moon and given it as a gift to their fans. Hearing this, the question surely arises, how do people buy land on the moon?

Nowadays there is a trend of giving land on the moon as a gift and people are buying land on the moon for their special people. Thus, many websites claim to have sold land on moon and also issue certificates. This is just a gift. Simply put, buying land on the moon is like paying a lot of money for a piece of paper.