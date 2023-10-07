Man killed, 3 injured after being hit by speeding car in Pune

A pedestrian was killed and at least three people were injured after a speeding car hit them on Friday evening. The incident took place near the Z Bridge which connects Narayan Peth to Deccan Gymkhana around 10.30 pm.

The police said, A speeding car hit a man on the road and also hit an auto-rickshaw crossing the road, injuring two to three people. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, A tragic incident unfolded at Kalyan railway station when passengers attempting to board the moving Deccan Express faced a major accident. Unfortunately, one person lost their life, while another sustained serious injuries.

Both the deceased and the injured are believed to be siblings, although their identities remain undisclosed at this time. The injured individual is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.