Man suffers cardiac arrest during check-up, doctor saves life by giving CPR

A video of a doctor saving a patient’s life who suffered a cardiac arrest in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur is currently doing the rounds. The video was shared by Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik, who is from Kolhapur.The video shows the patient, accompanied by two people, suffering a cardiac arrest while sitting in front of Dr Arjun Adnaik during a routine check-up. The patient is seen feeling uncomfortable and tapping on the table in front of him.

This video shows an example of a real life hero living in our midst. Dr. Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient's life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes. pic.twitter.com/Gd9U2ubldJ — Dhananjay Mahadik (@dbmahadik) September 5, 2022

The doctor quickly gets up from his chair and rushes to his aid. He then thumps on the patient’s chest a few times and saves his life with the timely intervention.Reiterating the importance of CPR , a user says, “life saving should be included in schools, it's a matter of seconds.”After a few strokes, the man regains consciousness and his head, which had rolled back, gets stable.The video of the doctor's heroic act has been viewed more than 38,000 times, with several Twitter users thanking him."Basics of life saving, cardiology, life saving shud be included in schools, its matter of seconds," a user commented."It was a silent heart attack.... bt doctor was too alert to diagnose his problm....hats off," said another.