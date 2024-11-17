Manipur Violence: Amit Shah Calls Off Maharashtra Rally and Returns to Delhi as Tensions Rise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called off his scheduled election rallies in Maharashtra and rushed back to Delhi due to escalating tensions in Manipur. The decision came after a night of intense violence in the northeastern state, with mobs targeting the homes of BJP and Congress legislators, creating a volatile atmosphere in the capital, Imphal.

Shah, who was in Maharashtra to campaign for the state Assembly elections, is now set to hold an emergency meeting with senior officials in Delhi to evaluate the situation in Manipur. The unrest in the Imphal Valley has intensified following violent attacks, including the burning of residences belonging to BJP MLAs Y Radheshyam, Paonam Brojen, and PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam, as well as Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar.

The violence is believed to have been triggered by the recent killing of three women and children in Jiribam district. The situation worsened when protesters attempted to break into the ancestral home of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, though they were repelled by security forces. In response to the mounting public outrage, an indefinite curfew was imposed in five districts, and internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The government's re-imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in violence-hit areas has further fueled public anger. The Manipur state government has formally requested the Centre to review and potentially lift AFSPA from six police station areas amid the ongoing unrest.