Manohar Joshi Passes Away: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute to Former Maharashtra CM

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away in the early hours of Friday. He breathed his last at 3.02 am on February 23, 2024, at Hinduja Hospital. He was admitted to the Hospital on February 21 after he complained of uneasiness. He was diagnosed with a heart attack and was being treated in the intensive care unit. His death has left the political leaders in Maharashtra in a state of shock.

After the death of Manohar Joshi, many leaders of the state are paying tribute to him. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to pay tribute. "The news of the demise of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi is very sad. I had a personal bond with him. He completed all the phases in his political life from corporator to mayor, MLA to chief minister, and MP to Lok Sabha speaker.

He had the distinction of representing all four Houses of Assembly and Legislative Council, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He was known as a very disciplined, patient, and studious leader. Whether it was personal life or political life, he never gave up the discipline of time. His contribution to the political, social, and educational sector of Maharashtra will never be forgotten," Fadnavis said in a tweet.

Funeral with state honors

Joshi's mortal remains will be kept at his current residence W54 near Ruparel College, Matunga West, from 11 am to 2 pm for funeral services. The funeral procession will begin at 2 p.m. His body will be cremated with state honors at Dadar Crematorium.

Manohar Joshi's career

Former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was born on December 2, 1937, in Nandvi village in Raigad district. In 1995, he became the chief minister of the state during the coalition government. Manohar Joshi has served in various positions including corporator, mayor, member of the legislative council, MLA, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, MP, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Lok Sabha Speaker, and Rajya Sabha Members. He was not active in politics for the past few years due to illness. Manohar Joshi was a first-rung leader of the Shiv Sena. He was a close associate of Bal Thackeray.