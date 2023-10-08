Manoj Bajpayee, wife buys four office spaces in Mumbai for Rs 31 crore

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Raza have bought four office properties of 2,099 square feet each in Andheri West area of Mumbai for Rs 31 crore.The Family Man actor bought the properties in Signature building from Veer Savarkar Projects and paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.86 crore for the purchases he made.

The four units are located on the 12th floor of the building located off Veera Desai Road in Andheri and each has a carpet area of 1,905 sq ft each. The deal comes with 12 car parking spaces. Bajpayee and his wife Shabana, a former actress, paid a stamp duty of ₹1.86 crore, according to documents accessed and shared by Floortap.com, a platform from CRE Matrix group for commercial properties.