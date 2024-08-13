Manoj Jarange Criticizes Sharad Pawar Amid Maratha Reservation Row

Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been fighting for the reservation of the Maratha community from OBC, is currently on a statewide tour through a peace rally. Manoj Jarange, who has been constantly criticizing the ruling Grand Alliance, has now launched a strong attack on Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Sharad Chandra Pawar Party. The people know that they have traveled; that's why people are now asking you for reservation, Jarange has argued. BJP leader and State Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had criticized Sharad Pawar's stance on Maratha reservation as twofold.

When asked about this, Manoj Jarange Patil said, "Pawar's role is two-fold, so is your role too straightforward? It has been 11 months since you said that we will implement the Sagesoyre notification. You said 1 year ago that we will withdraw the crimes in 4 days. People know this. They have made a mistake. So people are asking you for reservation. But you are even lower than them. The society knows that 16 percent reservation has gone. Don't you want to give too?" Manoj Jarange has asked this question in a press conference.

Meanwhile, the ruling grand alliance has repeatedly accused Sharad Pawar of being behind Manoj Jarange's agitation. But this same Jarange has now directly criticized Sharad Pawar in aggressive words, raising everyone's eyebrows.

Jarange Patil said that he does not value the children of Narayan Rane who are criticizing me. Criticizing Narayan Rane and his sons, Manoj Jarange Patil said, "I don't value the sons of Narayan Rane. Who asks them? I told Nilesh sir three or four times that I respect the Rane family. You have contributed something or the other. Age is great. I have not spoken a word to them. Why do you speak to me? I do not use words now. If I speak, they will speak against me. So, if you speak to me and the society without reason, will you not speak against the society," said Jarange.