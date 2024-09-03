Manoj Jarange Labels Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis a 'Maratha Hater'

On Tuesday, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange labeled Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a "Maratha hater," asserting that nothing in the state government happens without his will and he does what he feels is right.

He also warned that if the Maratha community does not receive reservation, the Mahayuti alliance's hold on power in the state could be at risk. Jarange criticized the government for introducing schemes like the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' while failing to grant reservation to the Maratha community and not offering fair prices for agricultural produce.

Also Read| Mumbai Coastal Road’s Final Link: Bow-String Arch Bridge to Partially Open This Month.

Jarange also criticized the forthcoming 'Anandacha Shidha' scheme under Fadnavis, claiming it would distribute substandard materials and erode trust in his leadership. He accused Fadnavis of exacerbating divisions among the Marathas and alleged that community relations have been poisoned with the support of NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal.