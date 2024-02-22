Manoj Jarange Patil Appeals to Postpone Wedding Muhurta Ahead of March 3 Rasta Roko

The Maratha Community's agitation under the leadership of Manoj Jarange Patil will resume from February 24. From March 3, Jarange has announced peaceful Rasta Roko in districts across the state. Lakhs of people will be taking to the streets. Road blockades will take place between 11 am and 12 pm.

In light of these developments, Manoj Jarange Patil has appealed to families who have weddings scheduled on the day to change the time (Muhurta) of the marriage, saying that those who are marrying in the afternoon should shift it to the evening.

Patil said that if the marriage is held in the evening, then there will be no inconvenience to the people who come to the wedding. "People are going to block the road. Therefore, people of other communities, including the Maratha community, should take the initiative and postpone the Muhurat. The protest is scheduled for The 3rd. Therefore, if the afternoon wedding of the 3rd is postponed, then the protest participants will also be able to come to the weddings." He said that brides and grooms will also be able to participate in the protest.

"All Maratha communities in Maharashtra should prepare for the March 3 road blockade. The road blockade on the 3rd should be done in a way that has never happened before in India. The people of the districts should come out with strength. Lakhs of people have to block the road peacefully, at the same places across the state at the same time. This must be done from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m..", he further added.

