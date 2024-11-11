Manoj Jarange-Patil Calls for Maratha Unity: ‘Vote Wisely, Stand Firm in Reservation Fight

Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, addressing the media at Antarwali Sarati, urged the Maratha community to remain strong and fearless, especially in the face of those obstructing the Maratha reservation movement. Emphasizing the power now held by the Marathas, he encouraged voters to ensure their votes are not wasted.

Jarange-Patil called for unity and urged the community to focus on preparing for the next phase of their movement, suggesting a collective hunger strike as a potential form of protest. He dismissed any notion of division within the community, stating, "There is no confusion within the Maratha community, though some are spreading it for their own political gain."

He advised Marathas to exercise their voting rights wisely, saying, "Elect those who stand by our cause and remove those who have been unjust to us." He also cautioned against publicly releasing videos of supportive candidates in advance, recommending instead to use them strategically.

Clarifying his stance, Jarange-Patil maintained his neutrality, stating, "I have not supported any political party, be it MVA, Mahayuti, or independents. I am detached from endorsing any specific side."