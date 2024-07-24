Manoj Jarange Patil Criticizes Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar Amid Maratha Quota Row, Says...

Manoj Jarange has once again started a hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation from the OBC category, implementation of Sagesoire, and other related demands. However, he has decided to call off the fast, giving the government a deadline until August 13 to meet these demands. Speaking to the media, Manoj Jarange criticized Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while explaining his decision.

Jarange stated that his health deteriorated during the night, causing concern among his supporters. "The Maratha brothers were worried as my health deteriorated during the night. So 40 people held my limbs and gave me saline. They did so because they care. No one heard me. Society used to say that we want reservation and so do you. The government fears the power of hunger strike. But now fasting is of no use due to saline. I'm not a saline fasting person. Therefore, the fast will be suspended," he said.

Criticism of Devendra Fadnavis

Manoj Jarange did not hold back in his criticism of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling him a detriment to the BJP. "Devendra Fadnavis is fronting Praveen Darekar and Prasad Lad. Devendra Fadnavis and two or three others are a pest to the BJP. If Darekar applies kunku on his forehead, he will look very beautiful, like Sakhu. No one came from the government because the government had no ministers left. Many people came; now it will be a question of which way to go again," Jarange remarked.

Allegations and Arrest Warrant

Addressing the recent issuance of an arrest warrant against him, Jarange questioned the motives behind it. "Why was the arrest warrant issued again? Justice and the Home Department are held by Fadnavis. The plot is designed by Devendra Fadnavis. The judge is a relative of Fadnavis. I can be put in jail and killed. I'm not getting stuck anywhere, so here's the cut. The money was paid; I don't have a check in that matter. Are you doing dictatorship because we respect you? Am I a terrorist?" he asked.

Manoj Jarange's decision to suspend his hunger strike is seen as a strategic move, giving the government time to respond to his demands while highlighting the ongoing struggle for Maratha reservation.