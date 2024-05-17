Manoj Jarange Patil Hospitalized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Due to Deteriorating Health

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has been touring continuously for the past couple of days. Due to extreme heat, Jarange Patil's health deteriorated and he had to be hospitalized in a private hospital this afternoon.

Also Read | Sangli: Girl Allegedly Drugged and Assaulted in Cafe; Shivpratisthan Yuva Hindustan Activists Vandalize Premises in Protest

Jarange Patil has been conducting Samvad Rallies all around the state since the model code of conduct came into force. Two days ago he arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji. After conducting a few meetings, he returned to his village Antarwali Sarati.

Yesterday, his pre-planned rally at Narayangarh on 8th June was postponed taking into account the weather and lack of water at the venue.

Meanwhile, he started feeling restless this afternoon and Jarange Patil's colleagues rushed him to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The doctors revealed that Patil was suffering from weakness, fever, and body aches. He was examined by the doctors and admitted after it was found that he had low blood pressure and low levels of sugar. Doctors have advised Manoj Jarange Patil to rest in the hospital for a few days.