Sangli: Girl Allegedly Drugged and Assaulted in Cafe; Shivpratisthan Yuva Hindustan Activists Vandalize Premises in Protest

Sangli: In a shocking incident, a young woman was allegedly drugged and raped at a cafe in Sangli. Following the incident, angry activists of Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan attacked the Hang On Cafe on the Shambhar Futi road. All the cabins and materials inside were vandalized. The outer sign was also vandalized with stones.

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at the cafe after consuming a coffee containing sedatives. After the victim complained to Vishrambagh police station, a case was registered against the suspect Ashish Sharad Chavan (25), a resident of Bastawade in Tasgaon, under sections of rape and POCSO. He has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan Sanghatana had threatened to shut down all cafes in Sangli two years ago, complaining of instances of sexual harassment in these places. Things were quiet for a while. Since then, two cases of such abuses in the cafe have been registered in the last six months. Angry activists of Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan attacked the Hang On Cafe on Friday.

The cabin in the café was vandalized. Furniture and chairs inside were demolished as well. Vishrambagh police immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information.

Ranjit Chavan of the association said, "Many cafes in Sangli have become mini lodges where cabins are provided for sexual activity. We have submitted a memorandum to the police authorities to close the cafe. But the police don't take action. So we had to protest. If such incidents continue, such cafes will be demolished".