Manoj Jarange Patil Makes Big Announcement Regarding Contesting Elections at Antarwal Sarathi Meeting

Just before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Manoj Jarange Patil, an influential figure in the Maratha reservation movement, organized a meeting at the state level for the Maratha community in Antarwali Sarathi, Ambad taluka, on Sunday, March 24th. The meeting aimed to announce the community's position on the upcoming elections. At the event, Jarange Patil spoke to the attendees and revealed an important update about the election.

"Everyone who is present at the meeting should go to their respective villages and hold a meeting of the Maratha community and find out what the people of the community think about contesting the Lok Sabha elections. What is the opinion of the people, bring it to me in writing in the next four days, then we will take a final decision," said Manoj Jarange. has presented in today's meeting. On this occasion, Jarange Patil has also recorded his personal views. "What I mean is that we will show our strength to them in the assembly elections without calling the Lok Sabha," said Manoj Jarange.

What is Maratha Reservation Issue?

Maratha reservation issue has been a hot topic in the state lately. Even though the government announced a separate reservation for the Maratha community, there's still a demand from Manoj Jarange to implement a notification granting Kunbi caste certificates to relatives. However, the government hasn't decided on this yet, and with the Lok Sabha elections' rules in place, it's time to make a clear decision.

At a meeting in Antarwali today, Manoj Jarange talked about the upcoming elections. He stressed the importance of making a rational decision rather than an emotional one when it comes to contesting elections. He urged everyone to talk to people in their villages, gather their opinions, and share them by the 30th. Then, a final decision will be made.

Manoj Jarange also confirmed that he still won't run for election himself. Instead, he believes it's better for the community to have a role in the assembly elections rather than the Lok Sabha elections.