Manoj Jarange Patil Makes Final Appeal to Chief Minister and Deputy Ministers to Hold Talks

"It was not a government delegation, they were officials. They were afraid to come out in front of people in the community. So I talked to them saying we'd talk to them while eating." Manoj Jarange Patil clarified on the discussions behind closed doors with a delegation including the divisional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Manoj Jarange Patil held a press conference after the meeting. In the meeting, he made one last appeal to the Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers to come and look into the matter. So far, I have stayed in Lonavala, to find a way out. Jarange Patil said at least one of the three should come and find a solution. "I didn't want to make this request, but I have to do it for my community. We don't want to come to Mumbai, but if the problems that are solved there are solved here, we will not have to come to Mumbai," Jarange said.

He also told the officials that he was now leaving for Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Permission has been granted at Azad Maidan. The construction of the pavilion has also started. "I've just spoken to people there," Jarange said.