Manoj Jarange Patil on Maratha Quota Bill: 'This Reservation is Like a Kutcha House..'

The state government has called a special session today to make a decision on reservation for the Maratha community. Before the start of the session, the Cabinet accepted the report of the State Backward Classes Commission, according to which the Maratha community will get 10 percent reservation separately in education and jobs. Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange Patil, who has demanded that the Maratha community be given a Kunbi certificate and given reservation from the OBC quota, has criticized the decision of this separate reservation.

Manoj Jarange Patil said all the MLAs should take a supporting role in the implementation of the Sagsoire doctrine in the session today. "The Cabinet has approved separate reservations. We are not opposed to this reservation. Anyone who wants to take advantage of this reservation will take it. Very few people want such a reservation, not everyone needs it. But there are five to six crore Marathas here. They want a sustainable reservation. Because it will apply to both the state and the Centre."

"There is no trust in the separate reservation given by the government. This reservation is like building a kutcha house. We don't want such sloppy businesses. We want a reservation from the OBC category. We're going to wait for today. We'll see if we take up the issue of relatives in the session. If nothing happens today, the agitation will be announced from tomorrow," Jarange Patil said.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet has approved the report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission. According to this, the Maratha community will be given 10 percent reservation in jobs and education in the state. The Backward Classes Commission report has also said that the Maratha community is backward. The report also said that there is an exceptional situation required to provide more than 50 percent reservation. The Backward Classes Commission, headed by Justice Shukre, found that the Maratha community constitutes 28 percent of the state. A large number of castes and groups with about 52 percent reservations are already in the reserved category. Therefore, it would be unusual to place the Maratha community, which constitutes 28 percent of the state, in the Other Backward Classes category, the commission said in its report.

