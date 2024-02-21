Manoj Jarange Patil Takes Aggressive Stance on Reservation, Warns Fresh Series of Protests from Feb 24

Mumbai: "The notification issued by the government regarding Sagsoire should have been implemented. What has the government done by holding a special session?," asked Manoj Jarange. " Also, you may think of yourself as big but the people don't. It's like giving us a motorcycle but not petrol. If you had implemented the sagesoir and given Maratha reservation, we would've celebrated you for days" Jarange said, explaining the next course of action. Jarange said that he would hold protests from February 24 and demanded that upcoming elections should not be held.

"You have 1-2 more days, from the 24th, the Maratha community will protest across the state," Jarange said. He also warned that the government would be hit in the first phase of the agitation itself. Jarange has requested the Election Commission not to hold elections till the implementation of the 'Sagsoire' ordinance. He also appealed to the Maratha community members to take possession of the campaign vehicle if the Commission conducts elections.

Jarange also warned all party leaders ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "We will hold a road blockade from February 24 and have warned political leaders not to come to our house". Jarange also appealed to the elderly in the state to fast and said that the elderly should sit on hunger strike and fast. He also warned that even if one person dies while fasting, it will be the responsibility of Shinde-Fadnavis.