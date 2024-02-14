Manoj Jarange Patil's Hunger Strike Continues: 1.5 Year Old Girl Requests Maratha Quota Activist to Drink Water At Least

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has entered the fifth day of his hunger strike today, February 14. According to reports, the activist's health has been deteriorated. A one-and-a-half-year-old girl named Kavya, who lives next to the hunger strike site, sat next to him for an hour and pleaded with him to drink at least a glass of water, but he refused.

Also, Jarange has refused to seek any treatment despite many requests from villagers, including a toddler, urging him to at least drink water. The district-level medical team visited the hunger strike site in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna on Tuesday to check on his health, but Jarange refused to allow them to investigate as his health continued to deteriorate.

Jarange has stated that he will not drink a drop of water until the notification, which the Eknath Shinde-led government accepted regarding his demand for the Maratha quota. He suspended the agitation. Jarange Patil has resumed his hunger strike as Sage Soyre has not been implemented yet.

He questioned, "Will the state government remain in Maharashtra after my death?" Meanwhile, today marks the fifth day of his fast. Since he has not consumed even a single drop of food or water for five days, his condition has worsened.