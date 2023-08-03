Mantralaya Mumbai: Youth attempts suicide outside Deputy CM's office amidst monsoon session

During the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature, a distressing incident has emerged from the ministry. A young individual from Satara attempted suicide by stabbing himself with a sharp blade. The youth was overwhelmed by debt and had visited Mantralaya seeking assistance. The incident reportedly occurred outside the office of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Local authorities swiftly responded to the scene.

According to media reports, Suresh Jagtap, a resident of Phaltan taluka in Satara district, made a suicide attempt outside the office of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The incident occurred due to Suresh's overwhelming indebtedness, which drove him to take such a drastic step. Having obtained a pass to enter Mantralaya, he tried to take his life in the lobby on the sixth floor, just outside Fadnavis' office. However, quick action from the local staff and officials prevented the tragedy, and they promptly handed Suresh over to the police. As a consequence, the Marine Drive police have registered a case against him.