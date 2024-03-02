Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Experiences Chest Pain, Doctors Called for Immediate Assistance

Manoj Jarange Patil, a hunger striker advocating for the Maratha reservation, remains steadfast in his demand for its implementation. He engages the Maratha community through daily press conferences, prompting a response from the state government. Discharged from the hospital on Friday, he later experienced chest pain at night, leading to a visit from doctors who conducted an ECG and reassured him, easing the concerns of his supporters.

Jarange initiated his hunger strike recently, which afected his health. Eventually, he ended his fast following the pleas of villagers and Maratha brethren, leading to his hospitalization. Following treatment at a private hospital, he was discharged in stable condition. However, he experienced chest pain on Saturday night, prompting swift medical attention from a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. His chest ECG was conducted at 10:30 pm, with the doctor confirming his safety and providing intermittent treatment.

Presently in good health, Jarange is set to hold a press conference today. Concurrently, he has urged the Maratha community to participate in a Rastraroko protest on March 3, generating anticipation for the content of his upcoming press conference.